'The spirits are certainly after you and your party’ – Annoh-Dompreh trolls Ablakwa

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has taken a swipe at the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, following the approval of ministerial and judicial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh teased Ablakwa while reacting to a social media post the North Tongu MP shared about minority caucus MPs voting to approve President Akufo-Addo’s nominees.



Ablakwa, in the post he shared, threaded the road of philosophy by Ouida to express the pain he feels as a result of the outcome of the tense vote to approve the nominees.



“There is no knife that cuts so sharply and with such poisoned blade as treachery,” the quote shared via his Facebook handle read.



Reacting to this, Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, in a tweet shared, on Friday, March 24, 2023, posited that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs lost their bid to block the approval of the nominees because the “spirits” are against them.



“The 'spirits' are certainly after you and your party...” parts of the tweet he shared read.



It is not clear whether the use of the word “spirit” by the Majority Chief Whip was to mock Ablakwa over his revelations on the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the supreme court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



The 'spirits' are certainly after you and your party... https://t.co/tOgFMK17KT — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) March 24, 2023

