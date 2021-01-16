Politics of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: My News GH

The spirit of Rawlings will see NDC through Supreme Court petition – Ofosu-Ampofo

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has said that the forefathers of the party and the spirit of their founder Jerry John Rawlings will see them through the election petition.



Speaking in an interview on Ahotor FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr. Ofosu Ampofo said that the God who supported them to elect the speaker of parliament will provide justice soon.



“The God of NDC and the forefathers and the spirit of our founder who served justice by electing Rt Hon Alban Bagbin as speaker of parliament will see us through the election petition and once again serve justice for the people of Ghana,” he told the host Citizen Kofi Owusu.



He added that a day before the speaker of parliament election, he made a prophecy that Rt Hon Alban Bagbin will be the speaker of parliament.



“I made a prophecy a day before the election that Alban Bagbin will be the speaker of parliament the next morning I said this to his face and it came to pass, and I know another justice will come to pass soon,” he added.



John Dramani Mahama is in the apex court asking that it annuls the election results and allows a run-off between himself and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo.



In a motion on notice filed on Wednesday, lawyers for the former President had requested a live broadcast of the court proceedings.



The petitioners had argued that the demand is in the interest of fairness as was done during the 2012 election petition.



This request has since been granted by the court.



