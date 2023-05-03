'The records are there' - Dr. Duffuor questions John Mahama's competence to lead Ghana

Politics of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer Hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, is of the opinion that it does not lie in his purview to "pass a vote of no confidence" in John Dramani Mahama's competence, but believes Ghanaians can best assess the performance of the former president as a leader, relative to the latter's management of the country's economy.



Dr. Duffuor, who was Finance Minister under the Mills administration between 2009 and 2012, compared the economic indicators under the Mills administration to the Mahama administration, purportedly averring that economic indicators under Mahama as President were terrible.



"...The records are there. You are a Ghanaian. Look at the records; from 2009 to 2016. You want to have the figures? The figures speak for themselves not me," Dr. Duffuor said in a sarcastic dig at the former President in an interview.



Dr. Duffuor added that it is not for him to pass a vote of no confidence in Mahama but his records are obvious.



"I cannot pass a vote of no confidence in him; the figures will speak for themselves. If the figures are terrible, then the figures are telling you that there was a failure somewhere.



"I'm talking about the figures on the ground. I'm not talking about the personality. Who was in charge? If you are happy with the figures, then you must ask as well, who was in charge? He did a good job? Look at the figures and speak to the figures," Dr. Duffour asserted in an interview with TV3.