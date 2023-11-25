The nicknames of Theresa Kufuor you never knew existed

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Quite frankly, could you have ever imagined that the late former First Lady of Ghana, Theresa Kufuor, had nicknames?



Well, in all fairness too, having been at the highest height of political office as she was, (being the husband of former President John Agyekum Kufuor), there might have been some reasons to ascribe some aliases to her.



But the nicknames that this article is speaking about are not the ones coined by regular Ghanaians, or even political foes.



These ones are from a child of the late former First Lady, who obviously knew his mother well enough to confirm these names.



In his tribute to his mother, who died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87, Agyekum (her son), who referred to her as ‘girlfriend,’ recalled her disciplinarian sides, mentioning some of the nicknames she was given.



“Girlfriend, you were a perfect balance of Love and Discipline. The disciplinarian in you earned you many coded nicknames, such as ‘Severe,’ ‘The Law,’ ‘Chief Justice,’ and a few more, but somehow you always knew it was you we were referring to.



“I recall a time when I was ‘acting up,’ even daring to announce to you that I wasn’t going to continue with school. You quickly gave me that famous ‘side-eye,’ sized me all the way up and down, flared your nostrils slightly and nipped that aspiration in the bud with surgical precision – retorting in the purest Fante: ‘You can forget that dream … I don’t know what’s going on in that head of yours, but let me tell you: no matter how long it takes, you will complete your education, whether you like it or not. In fact, on the day you die, I will make sure you go to school first, finish the day and then when you get home, you can die if you like… Do you hear me? Now get out of my sight and go and read a book,’” he wrote.



On Thursday, November 16, 2023, a state burial was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra for the late Theresa Kufuor.







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, click below to watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV as host, Etsey Atisu, discusses issues troubling NUGS:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE