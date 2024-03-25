The energy sector is 300 times better now than John Mahama - Energy minister

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has stated that the energy sector under the current government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is 300 times better than that of the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government.



Responding to questions by journalists in the Ashanti Region, the minister explained that on the head-to-head basis, the incumbent government has outperformed that of their predecessors.



He also promised that the challenges being experienced in the energy sector in recent months will be resolved with time.



“If we are comparing four years, four years, NPP administration energy sector is 300 times better than John Mahama… it’s far much better than John Mahama ever did…



“I’ve promised you that we are going to work on it and it’s not a work that is a single event; it’s a process, and we’ll continue to work on it for the energy sector to become better,” he stated.



The country has been experiencing erratic power outages even though the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has insisted that what is happening is not a re-emergence of dumsor, a term used to describe the power crisis in the country.



Watch Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the video below:



