The description of Akufo-Addo’s govt as most corrupt and yet extricate Bawumia is logically unfounded – Bentil told

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has questioned Kofi Bentil’s logic in claiming that the Akufo-Addo government is the most corrupt while exiling Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the second most powerful man under the same government.



Speaking on the Saturday, February 10, 2024 edition of Newsfile on JOY FM, Kofi Bentil tagged the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as more corrupt than the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



Meanwhile, he is asking Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Bawumia as president since he cannot be blamed for the failures of the Akufo-Addo government.



To him, Dr. Bawumia, aside from being entitled to a fair hearing, is a far better choice compared to the former president and his track record.



He said Dr. Bawumia, in his position, had limited power and influence to take responsibility for the failures of the Akufo-Addo government.



But responding to these claims, Dr. Apaak said Mr. Bentil is not making logical sense.



He opined that if this government is more corrupt than the Mahama administration, then Dr. Bawumia cannot be excused from the mess.



According to him, he is and will remain part of the corruption recorded under the Akufo-Addo administration.



“The Vice President is part of the corrupt government, which has mismanaged the economy. In fact, he is the 2nd in command. So, how can we blame the government yet excuse the Vice President? Such an illogical argument can not be without some form of inducement.”



He has also asked Ghanaians to make a date with Mr Isaac Adongo on February 14, 2024, as he reacts to Dr Bawumia’s presentation.



Mr. Adongo’s presentation is on the theme “Ghana’s Next Chapter, the Height of Clueless Leadership, next installment of Bold LIES, Hardship and Aggravated Economic Mismanagement!"



Read Dr Apaak’s full post below



Make a date! “Ghana’s Next Chapter, the height of Clueless leadership, next instalment of Bold LIES, Hardship, and Aggravated Economic Mismanagement!