The best legacy Akufo-Addo can leave is to ensure a peaceful election – Constitutional lawyer

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Constitutional lawyer, Paul Kumi, has said on the Class FM Morning show today, 26th February 2024, that the best legacy President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo can leave before exiting office is to ensure a peaceful election on December 7th.



He expressed this statement ahead of the President’s last State of the Nation’s Address slated for tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



Speaking with Kwame Dwomoh Agyeman on the Class FM Morning show, his expectation of the SONA was an assurance of a peaceful poll.



“I think that what could be the best of legacies he [Akufo-Addo] can leave for us would be for him to ensure that there is a very peaceful election, that is, before, during, and after the election,” Mr Kumi said.



“We experienced a very unfortunate case during the 2020 elections where close to seven lives were lost and so, we expect that he’d give the assurance and it would not just be words of mouth but they would be demonstrated by actual acts,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo is slated to deliver the SONA to Parliament on February 27, 2024, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



This constitutional provision mandates the President to deliver a message on the State of the Nation at the beginning of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.



The address is expected to highlight the government’s key policy objectives for the year ahead, while also offering insights into strategies aimed at improving the current economic conditions.



It serves as an opportunity for the President to communicate the administration’s plans and priorities to both the legislative body and the nation at large.



This forthcoming address will be particularly significant as it marks President Akufo-Addo’s last presentation to Parliament during his current term in office.