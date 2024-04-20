Majority defends ministerial nominees taking roles without parliamentary approval

Politics of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has justified the decision by 24 vetted ministerial nominees to start performing their duties despite outstanding parliamentary approval.



The 24 had their fates frozen when the Speaker of Parliament adjourned the House indefinitely following an impasse with the presidency over the anti-gay bill.



The designated ministers and deputies have, however, started work. A typical example is Minister of Gender-designate, Darkoa Newman, who addressed the media on the Nungua Wulomo alleged child marriage matter yesterday.



Some legal brains and governance analysts have questioned the propriety of the development.



But addressing the media in parliament, Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, expressed his concern over the delay in approving the nominees but argued the constitution clothes the president with powers to appoint people to act on his behalf.