The Lowdown: Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsia-Asare backs calls for legislation on organ donation

General News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign that is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



In this episode of The Lowdown, the Presidential Advisor on Health at the presidency, Dr. Anthony Nsia-Asare, joins a number of health officials who are calling for legislation on organ harvesting and donation in the country.



Dr. Anthony Nsia-Asare, during the conversation with the show host, Daniel Oduro, also called on legislators to expedite the legislation for cornea and other organ transplantation in the country.



He also appealed to the public to commit to being tissue/organ donors to help cure over 90 percent of patients suffering from cornea blindness in the country and bring an end to the disease.



Watch this revealing interview of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV today, Monday, August 7, 2023.



You can also watch The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV this and every Monday.



Watch the premiere below:











ABJ/DA