It’s foolishness to continue taking COVID tax – A Plus berates government

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, born Kwame Asare Obeng, is of the view that the COVID tax being charged does not make sense.



In a post shared via Facebook, Kwame A Plus could not fathom why the government would continue to take the COVID-19 levy after all these years.



To him, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), with these draconian taxes, will find it very difficult to win the 2024 elections if something is not done about the levy.



“Covid tax is just foolishness,” he wrote.



The COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy is a stand-alone levy applied to the gross value of taxable supplies of goods and services provided under the Standard Rate and VAT Flat Rate Schemes.



According to the Act that established it, the rate of the Levy is one per cent and is calculated on the value of the taxable supply of the goods or services or on the value of the imports. The Levy is subject to review by the Minister.