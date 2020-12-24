The Herald Ghana: Christmas in the midst of global pandemic

Editorial News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Friday, December 25, marks the birthday of Jesus Christ. The festive period which ought to bring peace, has become a time for anxiety and trepidation, a time when crime and criminality assume alarming dimension.



Christmas is supposed to be a time for moral regeneration. It is a time to share the goodwill that goes with the event.



It is a time to be joyful and make merry, but criminals, also often take undue advantage of the relaxed mood to perpetrate all kinds of evil against people who use the period to travel to be with loved ones.



To make matters worse, this year, with the outbreak of coronavirus, known as Covid-19, a lot of people have been thrown out of jobs and businesses collapsed.



This newspaper is not oblivious of the economic hardship brought about by the coronavirus, which has brought even advanced economies to its knees.



Despite the effect of the virus, we are of the considered opinion that, Ghanaians must relive the underlying intention of the day, which is the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of peace.



Ghanaians, in having fun and meeting family and friends, must not let down their guard. As the virus is still with us and in recent days, the number of infected cases has gone up.



We have to observe all the safety protocols and avoid crowded areas, if possible.



We also call on the Police and other security agencies to put in place a robust and elaborate security arrangement and crime prevention strategies to ensure crime free Christmas celebration nationwide.



The criminal elements must not be allowed to have a field day. The police visibility must be reintroduced and the men in uniform given the necessary logistics to be able to ensure a crime free Christmas.



From all of us at the Herald newspaper, we wish our cherished readers, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

