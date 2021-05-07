The Akufo-Addo we knew yesterday is not the same today - NPP man

Politics of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Botchwey has asked President Akufo-Addo to be up and doing.



According to him, the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo Ghanaians knew is not the one who is currently managing the affairs of Ghana hence he should exert his authority.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Ghanaians knew Akufo-Addo was firm and strong and would not entertain reckless behaviour.



But it seems that trait about the President is lost, and he must wake up and deal with issues Ghanaians have complained of.



He noted that the government should accept the criticism from the ‘FixTheCountry’ advocates and deal with them and not sweep them under the carpet.



He said the president has performed well but Ghanaians want more and so they are asking for the country to be fixed.



"Ghanaians trust in Nana Addo and just like in 1995 he led the ‘Kumepreko’ crusade, Ghanaians want him to do same now. That energy he used is no longer there. It seems the President has relaxed. His action has reduced. He must crack the whip so Ghanaians would know that he is serious. All those who are leading galamsey especially, your appointees, must be punished, so it serves as a deterrent. Galamsey is now a pandemic, and Nana Addo should deal with those who are leading the galamsey,” he stated.



"What Ghanaians are demanding is accountability. Those you have employed are lying to you and you must punish them. That is what Ghanaians are saying,” he added.



Top Ghanaians he advised them to stop fronting for foreigners to own retail markets in the country since it forms part of fixing the country.