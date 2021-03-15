Politics of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Thanks for quitting, there will be peace in NDC now – Allotey Jacobs told

Former Central Regional chairman of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

Fuseini Donkor, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress has welcomed Allotey Jacobs' decision to resign from the party.



According to him, the resignation of Allotey will bring some peace and tranquillity to the party.



"...now there will be peace in the party" Fuseini Donkor, a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says.



He was reacting to the exit of the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs from the umbrella fraternity.



Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacob said: “I no longer belong to the NDC...I know I have been suspended but I've dismissed myself. I’m not going to join the NPP; I will never be an NPP member but I'm no longer with the NDC..."



