Tesano accident: Truck driver breached the law - Police

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Tesano Police Commander ACP Oduro Amaning has told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the parked truck which the yellow van run into-leading to the death of two persons-had no triangle warning incoming drivers.



Two persons died after a mini-passenger bus run into a breakdown truck near the Tesano Police Station in Accra in the early hours of Wednesday.



The victims include the driver of the bus and another passenger.



Eyewitnesses had told our news team that the truck, with a Togolese registration plate, had been at the same spot since Tuesday.



Reacting, ACP Amaning said the truck failed to put a triangle to warn other drivers.



He disclosed seven others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Achimota, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals.



When asked whether the minibus was driving at a top speed, he said the police are now investigating the matter hence he would be able to state categorically that it was caused by speeding.



According to him, when such accidents occur, the impact is examined to establish the cause of the accident.



He, however, advised drivers to diver with caution on our roads, avoid overspeeding and respect all road signs.



He said the driver of the abandoned truck breaches the law by failing to put a triangle on the road to inform other drivers that his truck had developed a fault.