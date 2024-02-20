Tamale mayor apologizes for slapping health officer over staff transfer saga – Report

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

The Mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu, who recently made headlines for slapping the Northern Regional environmental health officer, Sulemana Yakubu, has issued an apology to the officer in question.



According to Prince Kwame Tamekloe, Rainbow Radio's correspondent in the region, Mayor Salifu sent elders to the residence of Sulemana Yakubu to offer the apology.



The Mayor, who also serves as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tamale Central, is said to have expressed remorse for his behaviour and taken measures to rectify the situation.



The Mayor also took responsibility for the consequences of his actions.



He explained that he had paid all hospital expenses incurred by the health officer as a result of the incident in addition to an undisclosed sum of compensation.



"There was a letter sent on Saturday that Sule Salifu has sent some elders to go and apologize to the health officer at his residence. He paid all his hospital expenses and compensated him as well to calm him down," Tamekloe said.



He added that despite the current development, members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency have called for Mayor Sule Salifu's removal from office.



The NDC members are urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take decisive action in response to the assault on the health officer.



It may be recalled that the Tamale Metro Assembly and Northern Regional Coordinating Council, operating under the Local Government Staff Association, threatened to demonstrate on Monday, February 19, 2024, in response to the said assault.



The controversy stemmed from a recent transfer decision by the regional environmental health officer, who also oversees staff transfers at the metropolitan health office.



Yakubu reportedly transferred 18 staff members, including an acquaintance of Mayor Salifu, sparking a heated confrontation between the two, and as a result, the disagreement escalated to the point where Mayor Salifu allegedly slapped Sulemana Yakubu three times.



Further information at the time of the incident revealed that despite the intervention of the regional minister, the mayor refused to issue an apology to the health officer.







