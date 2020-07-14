General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Takoradi kidnapping: Court adjourns trial over ‘killers’ lack of legal representation

Sam Udoetuk Wills is one of the suspects

A Sekondi High Court has adjourned the trial of two (2) Nigerians accused of murdering four (4) Takoradi girls to July 29th, 2020.



The trial judge, Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong took the decision to adjourn the case because the two accused persons Samuel Wills and John Orji did not have legal representation at the court.



The judge posited he could not try the accused persons without their lawyers hence the need to adjourn the case to allow the two accused persons to have legal representation in the next hearing date.



The two Nigerians have been charged with the murder of four ladies in the Takoradi Metropolis.



John Orji and Sam Udoetuk Wills had initially been charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit a crime to wit kidnapping and kidnapping after the disappearance of four girls from the Takoradi Metropolis.



The victims; Priscilla Bentum, Ryth Love Quayson, Priscilla Mantebea Kuranchie and Ruth Abakahm, who were feared to have been kidnapped between July and December 2018 were eventually confirmed dead in August 2019.



Meanwhile spokesmen for the affected families Emmanuel Ansah Cobbinah insisted that the children haven’t been murdered.

