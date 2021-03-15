General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Families of Takoradi murdered girls deserve compensation – Concerned Mothers

The concerned mothers noted that the state must support the families to give befitting burials

The concerned mothers association based in the Western Region is asking government to compensate families of the four kidnapped and murdered Takoradi girls,



Between July and December 2018, Ruth Abakah, 19; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21; Ruth Love Quayson, 18 and Priscilla Koranchie, 15, were abducted and later found dead after months of a national search.



The Executive Director for the association Josephine Amoo who disclosed this at a press conference at Diabene, a community in the Essikadu-Ketan constituency, cautioned government not to assume the sentencing of the two Nigeriens nationals Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Orji has brought finality to the matter.



“The state must take full responsibility to ensure that the families are properly settled emotionally as far as the case is concerned, is it possible to do something to support the families financially or some form of compensation for their loss” she wondered.



She further appealed to government to immediately provide them with copies and other relevant information of the DNA test results that confirmed the death of their murdered children.



“The families must be given copies of the DNA reports to assure them that indeed the test really showed that the bones the police discovered are that of their children, we believe the families have not received enough support in terms of helping them to fight the trauma they are going through, we believe by now, the state should have provided them with some professional counsellors to move them from their denial state into acceptance state”, she empathised.



“Some of the parents have become hypertensive because of the trauma they had gone through”.



The Executive Director for the concerned mothers appealed to the general public and other professionals to help the families to conduct their independent DNA Test on the bones to finally bring the doubts to an end.