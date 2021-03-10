General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Death penalty correct and appropriate – Nkrabea Effah Dartey

Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey is a private legal practitioner

Legal practitioner, Captain Retired Nkrabea Effah Dartey says the death penalty in the statute books should remain as the punishment for persons who commit murder.



He is of the view that it is expedient to instill discipline into society.



The two suspects in the four missing Takoradi girls case, Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Oji were on Friday, March 5 sentenced to death by the Sekondi High Court for kidnapping and murdering the four young girls.



After the sentence, a cross-section of the public wondered whether the death penalty remains an appropriate punishment.

But legal practitioner, Captain Retired Nkrabea Effah Dartey insists it is the best for those convicted of murder.



”The accused may have done it internationally…personally, as Nkrabea Effah Dartey, as a lawyer, I agree fully that when you sit down and you think to kill another human being and you are found guilty then I think the death penalty is correct and appropriate.”



He would not agree the law be amended in that regard, adding the accused persons could always appeal.



”When the death penalty is imposed, there is a process of appeal at the Court of Appeal”, he said.



The legal luminary said even though in some instances, the state could make a mistake in executing an accused, he still believes the death penalty is appropriate as it is usually determined by a jury.



”Don’t forget, the death penalty can never be imposed unless the accused is found guilty by a jury, a jury is a team of seven people, ordinary Ghanaian people who are not lawyers, so they listen to all the facts of the case.”



The retired captain also does not think the state should compensate the families of the missing girls.



”The Government of Ghana and the ordinary taxpayer has not done anything wrong so they cannot pay any compensation to the bereaved family but what they can do is that they can pursue the families of the accused persons, those who have been sentenced to death, their families can be sued for compensation but whether they will succeed or not it’s another matter.”