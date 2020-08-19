Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Take voter exhibition exercise as serious as the registration - Mahama

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has advised supporters of the party, especially those in the Volta region, to take the upcoming voter exhibition exercise as seriously as they did the recently-ended registration exercise.



According to Mr Mahama, it will be unfortunate to be disenfranchised on December 7 when one does not find his/her name on the register, thus, the need to confirm their names are on the roll during the exhibition exercise.



Speaking at the palace of the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbui Afede XIV, as part of his tour of the Volta region, Mr Mahama expressed excitement at the turn out in the region for the voter registration exercise.



He said: “The numbers of registered voters in the recent voter registration exercise in the Volta region has been impressive”.



“I want to remind everybody that when the register has been finalised, it will be submitted for exhibition and the exhibition is as crucial as the registration because if you registered but you don’t go to check to make sure your name is on the register, on the voting day, you might be surprised to find that you’ll not be able to vote because your name is missing on the register.



“And, so, as seriously as we took the registration exercise, let’s also take the exhibition exercise the same way.



“It is also my hope that the numbers with which we turned out to register are the same number we will turn out on 7 December 2020 to vote.”



At the end of the voter registration exercise, the EC said it registered over 16.9 million Ghanaians who are eligible to vote on 7 December 2020.





