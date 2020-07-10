General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Supreme Court to sit on Tuesday amid coronavirus scare

The Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme Court of Ghana will hear all of its listed cases on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.



This was contained in a statement issued in Accra, Thursday. The statement also said the hearing of cases would continue as scheduled.



The statement, signed by Cynthia Pamela Addo, Judicial Secretary, therefore, urged the public to take notice accordingly.



The Apex Court on Tuesday, July 7, suspended the hearing and adjourned matters before it.



The move was a measure to reduce the number of infections at the apex court. It is gathered that hearing for all 16 cases which were expected to have started last week have all been postponed.



Accra-based Joy FM also reported that all nine cases expected to be heard from Tuesday to Thursday have been suspended.



The court has, however, designated some courts to attend to crucial cases resulting from the breach of Coronavirus restrictions.



Also, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has gone into self-isolation for 14 days “upon the advice of his doctors in compliance with Covid-19 protocols”.



In a communique, the Judicial Secretary said, “His Lordship will be working from the Chief Justice’s official residence at Cantonment.”

