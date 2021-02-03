General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Supreme Court to rule on Mahama’s application to inspect EC’s documents

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Supreme Court will later today, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, continue the hearing of the 2020 Election Petition case filed by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



Mr. Mahama’s 2nd witness, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte was discharged by the Supreme Court on Tuesday after being cross-examined by counsel for 1st and 2nd Respondents.



Meanwhile, the Court is expected to hear and rule on Mr. Mahama’s application this morning seeking to be granted permission to inspect documents of the Electoral Commission.



The petitioner’s lawyers, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, filed the application on Tuesday prior to the start of proceedings.



The motion on notice moved on Tuesday concerns some original documents regarding presidential results collation forms.



The six point-motion is asking for the originals of all constituency presidential election results collation forms and summary sheets of all constituencies in Ghana.



Counsel for Mr. Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata told the Court yesterday that the determination of this application will inform their decision on additional witnesses.



The lawyers for both the 1st and 2nd respondents, however, objected to the application in court.



The Court is expected to hear and rule on whether the application will be granted today.



