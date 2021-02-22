General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Supreme Court to hear Mahama’s review application today

John Mahama is challenging the result of the 2020 presidential election

An application of review filed by John Dramani Mahama, the petitioner in the 2020 election petition to reopen his case will be heard by nine-panel judges of the Supreme Court today, February 22, 2021.



The application seeking for the reopening of the case was filed by the lawyers of the former president on Friday, February 19, 2021.



John Mahama is asking the court to give considerations to his new arguments and reverse its earlier ruling.



In the application, John Mahama maintained that the court committed grave errors in its earlier and must change it to ensure delivery of justice.



“I am advised by counsel and verily believe the court made fundamental errors of law including the ruling being per incuriam of constitutional provisions, statutes and previous decisions of the Supreme Court.



“Among these errors, I am advised by counsel and verily believe is an error whereby the court's subordinates a provision in the Evidence Act to a rule in subsidiary legislation by the Rules of Court Committee,” the application added.



The Supreme Court in its ruling on the initial application stated that John Mahama’s legal team could not bring forth enough justification for the granting of the motion.



John Mahama as already known is seeking a rerun of the 2020 presidential election after declaring the declaration by the EC an illegality



Mahama is seeking to reopen his case to subpoena the chairperson of the first respondent, Jean Mensa.



