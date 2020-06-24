General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

Supreme Court to deliver judgment in NDC, EC case tomorrow

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court will deliver judgment in a consolidated application where the National Democratic Congress and Mark Takyi-Banson are challenging the compilation of the electoral register by the Electoral Commission.



In court today, Takyi-Banson and his lawyers had 10 minutes to move the application while the Attorney General’s department also had the same time to respond.



The parties in the case that has been consolidated are NDC and Mark Takyi-Banson an individual against the EC and AG.



The panel chaired by Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah after hearing the parties adjourned the case to tomorrow.



Meanwhile, IMANI Ghana’s brief to the apex as a friend to the court was dismissed. The court said they had made public statements showing their support to one of the party’s in the matter.





