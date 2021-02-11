General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court throws out Mahama's request to cross-examine Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission will not undergo cross-examination, the Supreme Court has ruled.



The court after listening and weighing the submissions of the counsels for the petitioner and first and second respondents has declared that Jean Mensa and McManu cannot be compelled to testify.



Delivering the judgment, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah submitted that the court has not been convinced by the argument from the lawyer of the petitioner and will be setting a bad precedent if it grants the wish of the petitioner.



"We are reminded to state that our jurisdiction invoked in this election petition is limited jurisdiction clearly circumscribed by law. We do not intend to extend our mandate beyond what the law requires of us in such petitions brought under article 67 clause 1. Simply put, We are not convinced and will not yield to the invitation being extended to us by the counsel for the petitioner to order the respondents to enter the witness box in order to be cross-examined.



"Accordingly, we hereby overrule the objection raised by the counsel for the petitioner against the decision of the respondents declining to adduce testimonies in this petition", the Chief Justice said.