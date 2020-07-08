General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Supreme Court suspends sittings over coronavirus fears

The Supreme Court has suspended all cases billed to be heard this week over COVID-19 fears.



The move comes in the wake of rumours that some judges of the Superior Courts have tested for the virus and are currently in mandatory Isolation.



Checks by Starrfm.com.gh at the Apex court revealed that all 16 cases scheduled for the week which commenced Tuesday, July 1, 2020, have been adjourned.



The apex court was expected to deal with nine cases between Tuesday and Thursday but all the case have been adjourned.



The Judicial Service will commence its Legal Vacation from August 1, 2020, and resume in October 2020.



Meanwhile, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Gyaesayor, has died after complaining of ill-health Tuesday.



The experienced Judge who reported for work, according to sources at the Judicial Service, complained of ill-health and went home.



But, he died shortly after he left the office to the house.









