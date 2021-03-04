General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court ruling: Your petition is dismissed without merit - CJ to petitioners

play videoThe Supreme Court has ruled, dismissing the petition of the petitioner, John Mahama

Ghana's Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, speaking on behalf of the panel that sat on 2020 presidential election petition brought to it by John Dramani Mahama, has delivered a unanimous verdict of no admission of case by the petitioner.



The more than two-hour-long verdict read by the CJ was concluded by the words, "Your petition is dismissed without merit."



What was Mahama seeking from the Supreme Court?



The petitioner, Mr. Mahama, was seeking a rerun of the December 7, 2020 elections between himself and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he believed both leading candidates did not obtain 50 per cent of the valid votes as required.



His petition was based on the results declared by Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission Chairperson on 9 December 2020.



John Dramani Mahama was also seeking the following reliefs in his petition:



1. A declaration that EC Chair Jean Mensah’s declaration of the election results on December 9, 2020, was in breach of Article 63 (3) of the 1992 constitution.



2. That based on the data contained in the declaration, no candidate satisfied the requirement of the stated Article, to be declared President-elect.



3. A declaration that the declaration was unconstitutional, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever



4. An order annulling the Declaration of President-Elect Instrument 2020 (C.I. 135) dated 9th December 2020, issued under the hand of the EC Chair.



5. An order of injunction restraining Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from holding himself out as President-elect;



6. An order of mandatory injunction directing the EC to conduct a re-run of the election with he (Mahama) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as candidates.



