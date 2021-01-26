General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Supreme Court resumes Election Petition hearing today

The Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme will be resuming hearing of the presidential election petition filed by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, today Tuesday, January 26.



On Monday, January 25, Mr Mahama has filed another application at the Court to among other things, replace portions of his original statement of case.



He also wants to file a supplement to his statement of case.



His lawyers said the Court will be provided further information if his application is granted.



The new application seeks to replace paragraph 28 of the original statement of case and file a supplement to the statement of case. Paragraph 28 of the petitioners’ initial review document states among others that “there is no reference in rule 69(c) 4 of CI 99 to amendments. It is rather 69 A (6) which provides as follows.”



In the proposed new paragraph “it is rather” quotes 68(7) instead of the 69A(6) as earlier quoted.



The petitioner also wants the Electoral Commission and President Akufo-Addo will not be prejudiced in any way if his application is granted.



