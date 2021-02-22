General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Supreme Court orders NDC's Dominic Ayine to purge himself of contempt

Dominic Ayine is a spokesperson for petitioner John Mahama

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress, Dominic Ayine has been ordered by the Supreme court of Ghana to purge himself of contempt.



Dominic Ayine mounted the box on Monday February 22, 2021 over some utterances he made to journalists last week in the ongoing election petition.



Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Kwasi Anin-Yeboah asked Ayine to issue an apology to the media for his contemptuous remarks.



"We want him to retract and apologise through the same medium which he made those comments and we will come back on Thursday [February 25, 2021] on the matter



