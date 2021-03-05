General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Supreme Court judgement: Alan, Oppong Nkrumah congratulate Akufo-Addo

Information-Minister designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Following the verdict by the Supreme Court of Justice on Thursday March 4, 2021, Government officials have taken to social media to congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his affirmation as President of the Repulic of Ghana.



At the last sitting of the Supreme Court, the seven member panel Judges unanimously dismissed the election petition case brought before it by the Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



According to Chief Justice Anim Yeboah, the case brought before it was without merit hence its dismissal.



He said: “The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way how the errors [committed by the EC] affected the declaration of the election. We have therefore no reason to order a re-run [of the polls]. We accordingly dismiss the petition.”



The verdict therefore officially affirms Nana Akufo-Addo as the President elect for the December 7, 2020 general elections.



Government officials following the verdict poured out congratulatory messages to the President via their social media pages.



