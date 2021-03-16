General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Supreme Court defers SALL Review Application to Wednesday

According to the Supreme Court, the injunction order elapsed before Mr Amewu was gazzeted

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Yaw Appau has deferred the hearing of the application for review from lawyers of the interested parties from Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lololo otherwise known as (SALL) to Wednesday, March 17.



The application was expected to have been moved today but has been adjourned to tomorrow without reason.



On January 4, this year, the apex court panel of five chaired by Justice Appau unanimously quashed the decision of the High Court in Ho for injuncting John Peter Amewu, the then Member of Parliament-elect for the Hohoe Constituency from being gazetted.



Following the grant of that application, lawyers of the interested parties led by Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata are seeking to convince the court to reverse that ruling.



It would be recalled that, on December 23, last year, the High Court in Ho presided over by Justice George Boadi granted an injunction application after some residents of SALL argued that their inability to vote in December 7, 2020, parliamentary election amounted to a breach of their constitutional rights.



But, the apex court in the Certiorari application filed by the Attorney General’s department ruled that the said injunction order elapsed before Mr Amewu was gazetted.