General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Supreme Court cautions Akufo-Addo’s lawyer for ‘misconduct’

Frank Davies, one of the lawyers for the 2nd Respondent Akufo-Addo

One of the lawyers for the 2nd Respondent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the ongoing 2020 Presidential Election Petition at the Supreme Court, Frank Davies, has been cautioned not to grant media interviews on the matters pending before the court as a participating lawyer.



The Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Monday, February 1, before the commencement of proceedings called the lawyer out in open court and warned him to desist from such conduct.



According to the court, his conduct violates the rules of the court set out in Rule 38 of LI 2423.



Rule 38 of LI 2423 states that; "A lawyer who is participating or has participated in the investigation or litigation of a matter that is still pending before a court shall not make an out of court statement or grant an interview to the media on the matter.”



Lawyer Frank Davies had granted an interview to the media after Friday’s sitting, this the Chief Justice says should not happen again.



The Chief Justice further urged non- participating lawyers and spokespersons for the various parties to the case to put away their wigs and gowns before granting media interviews.



In the early days of the sitting, the court warned former Deputy Attorney General and Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine, for talking in court.