Supreme Court adjourns Mahama-Akufo-Addo election petition hearing to January 20

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the case between the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, President Akufo-Addo, and the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa to Wednesday, January 20 at 9 am.



The hearing follows John Dramani Mahama's petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the 2020 general elections.



During the court proceedings today, the NDC filed for the motion asking that the EC Chair admits errors in the election results.



The court presided over by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, ruled against Mahama's request after they went on a recess.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared President by the Returning Officer of the presidential election, Jean Mensa on December 9, 2020.



Meanwhile, the court is expected to give the verdict of the ruling within a period of 42 days.