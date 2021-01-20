Regional News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

Support children to obey Coronavirus protocols - Kofi Amoakohene

Mr Amoakohene, with the school children and other officials

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, Acting Bono East Regional Minister, has visited some basic schools with a call on parents and teachers to help children observe the COVID-19 protocols.



The visit was part of “my first day at school” annual exercise by regional ministers, municipal and district chief executives to welcome class one pupils to school for the first time.



The Minister’s visit was to see how the children were faring and to whip up their interest in education as well as encourage them to stay in school.



Some of the schools and areas Mr Amoakohene visited included the Municipal Assembly (M/A) and St. Paul Roman catholic (R/C) Primary Schools at Techiman and Nkoranza St. Theresa R/C Primary School.



At all the schools visited, he entreated the new pupils and children to adhere strictly to the health protocols against the spread of the COVID-19.



He also advised them to obey their teachers and to take their studies seriously to progress on the academic ladder.



He expressed optimism that the children would eventually become well-trained and brilliant academicians and competent professionals to serve their communities and the country as responsible adults and leaders.



Efuah Amoah, the Regional Director of Education, gave the assurance that all the education directorates in the region were committed to ensuring pupils and students obeyed the COVID-19 protocols to prevent its spread in schools.



She said the Regional Education Directorate had taken delivery of nose and face masks, tissues, veronica buckets and hand sanitisers for supply to schools.



She advised parents and guardians to encourage their children and wards to observe COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and the wearing of nose and face mask at all times.



The Regional Minister assisted by other team members distributed biscuits, soft drinks, pencils, erasers, crayon and exercise books to class one pupils.