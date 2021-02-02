General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sudden ban on weddings problematic - Christian Council General Secretary

Christian Council General secretary, Dr Cyril Fayose

The general secretary of the Christian Council, Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s issuance of a ban on weddings and other social gatherings.



According to him, the sudden ban on social gatherings is a bit problematic as many plans of Ghanaians have been squashed with this new directive.



He added that government could have given Ghanaians prior notice before reintroducing the restrictions so people prepare for it.



Speaking on Asaase radio, the general secretary of the Christian Council said, “When we did the lockdown the last time, we were given some prior notice so we could prepare for it. This one, even though it is not a full lockdown, to say that weddings should not be celebrated all of a sudden is a bit problematic.”



Many people have called off their weddings after President Akufo-Addo in his 23rd address to the nation announced the ban on large gatherings following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.



Their call-off has had dire consequences on photographers, make-up artistes, and decorators as these would-be couples who have made down payments are looking forward to getting a refund of their monies since the event wouldn’t take place as planned this month.



Some couples have lost their monies due to the contract they signed with these event planners for their weddings.



