Students who test positive for coronavirus will partake in final exams - Deputy Minister

Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education

Deputy Minister for Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo, has clarified that all final year students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic will partake in the ongoing final examination.



According to her, these student will be writing their exams in insolation with strict coronavirus protocols adding that those who are critically ill will be exempted from writing.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the lawmaker said “those who are asymptomatic will write the exams unless the person is so ill but most of them are asymptomatic. They are just not mingling with other people. Apart from that everything is normal. Asymptomatic students will be given a different place to write the exams and for those who are very ill and won’t be able to take part in the exams. Today is elective and this is tactical. It is not every school that is writing today’s exams.”



She said parents should not be alarmed if their wards are in isolation. The Minister explained that for those who are critically ill, measures have always been put in place by WAEC and schools to address the issues long before COVID-19.



“We have been writing exams for years and we find student who are ill. We mention the COVID as if no child has ever been sick during exams before…so certain illnesses have been with us and there are certain measure put in place for students who are ill and has been there for WAEC and the schools for all these years. But there are special forms we fill for student who for some reasons can’t write a paper or two. So those are no issues we should worry too much about. Perhaps we have to let parents know it’s not going to affect their future too much.” She added.



Some 313, 837 candidates are starting their final exams today July 20, 2020, in over 700 SHSs across the country.



The examination starts, with practicals for Visual Arts candidates, while the theory papers will start from August 3, 2020, until September 5, 2020, when the five-week-long examination will be brought to an end with Principles of Cost Accounting and Technical Drawing.

