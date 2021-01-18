General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Students of KNUST organize concert disregarding coronavirus protocols

Some KNUST students at the freshers concert

With just after a week of school reopening, students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have organized a freshers concert disregarding the protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.



Last week, a photo went viral where students of KNUST were seen packed in a room without social distancing. The first-year students of KNUST reported on campus on January 9, 2021, and an orientation about the university was held Monday, January 11, 2021, this sparked a conversation on how the school authorities handling the situation.



This second incident has had everyone asking if the school authorities have the situation under control.



In a series of viral images posted on Twitter by Bobby Cantona, which have since been deleted, shows a crowded event with no regard for the COVID-19 protocols.



Ghanaians on Twitter are not happy with how the student body and the school authorities are handling the current situation.



Reacting to the viral photo, Hunvilla Asamoah wrote, “KNUST students need to take the COVID protocol serious before something bad happen for UG and the rest to refer to our full track resumption as irresponsible. Please stay out of unnecessary crowd. Please for the sake of successful completion of the academic year. Please again.”



Another user also wrote, “Soooooo…. The university has no covid protocol or what??? Yeah we probably headed for another shutdown at this rate. I mean…that's a super spreader event! Kai.”



KNUST students need to take the COVID protocol serious before something bad happen for UG and the rest to refer to our full track resumption as irresponsible. Please stay out of unnecessary crowd. Please for the sake of a successful completion of the academic year. Please again. — Diplomat Hunvilla (@hunvillaasamoah) January 17, 2021

Soooooo.... The university has no covid protocol or what???

Yeah we probably headed for another shutdown at this rate.

I mean...thats a super spreader event! Kai — ?? Machete Mami Peaches ???????????????????????? (@musingatmidnite) January 17, 2021

Why am ii even surprised someone approved of this nonsense in KNUST?



A school that can give security men tasers and also gives them 'power' to beat students, nothing new! — Aaron. (@Aaron_Gametym) January 17, 2021

I thought these were old images until I saw someone in a mask. This won’t happen at University of Ghana... as for this one de3 you won’t get UG???????? — Hon KTee????? (@honktee) January 17, 2021

