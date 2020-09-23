General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Struggling U.S. advises citizens to ‘reconsider’ travel to Ghana over coronavirus

President Akufo-Addo and President Trump shaking hands during a 2017 meeting at the White House

The United States of America, which has over six million and counting coronavirus cases with over 200,000 deaths, has cautioned its citizens to “reconsider travel to Ghana due to COVID-19.”



The Department of State through the U.S. Embassy in Ghana announced the Level 3 Travel Health Notice on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, for Ghana which has been touted as one of the few African countries to have a successful decline in new coronavirus cases and a lower death toll of 297.



Issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which has failed to contain the disease in the most powerful country of the world, the Alert comes at a time that the U.S. is grieving over having the highest death toll globally.





Moment of Silence on House floor today for over 200,000 who died from #Covid19 in United States.



Highest death toll globally. RIP pic.twitter.com/jWsVDdZxju — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 22, 2020

