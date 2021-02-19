General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Stop the ridicule and show respect to Tsatsu Tsikata – Sammy Gyamfi rebukes Oppong Nkrumah, Nana B

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, has issued a piece of advice to spokespersons of President Akufo-Addo’s legal team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Nana Boakye, to be wary of their utterances about Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata.



The NDC Communications Director expressed his displeasure at how his colleagues in the opposing party passed sarcastic comments about the lead counsel of John Mahama in the ongoing election petition.



According to him, describing a senior lawyer’s argument in court as mere ‘English and grammar’ is disrespectful, hence they should desist from it since they’re just junior lawyers.



“The disrespect from Spokespersons of the 2nd Respondent [President Akufo-Addo] towards the lawyer [Tsatsu Tsikata] for the petitioner in the course of these proceedings for us is very unacceptable.



“You hear them stand here and describe things that Counsel for the petitioner has said as English and grammar; ”Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata was just speaking English and not law.”



Sammy Gyamfi further noted that although Mahama’s legal team are observant of the lapses in the arguments of their opponents, Akoto Ampaw and Justine Amenuvor, they accord them with respect and do not subject them to public ridicule.



“You do not do that, we are not trained to say things like that about our seniors at the bar. All these people are juniors by far to the people they are trying to ridicule. When we [NDC] come and stand here, we do not ridicule the likes of Senior Akoto Ampaw and Justine Amenuvor; we all see how they struggle on their feet, yet we do not come here to ridicule or mock anybody,” he said.



Gyamfi who was expressing his utmost disgust added, “I mean why do you come and stand here and talk down on somebody that you may never be able to even come close to what they have attained or achieved in life. I am not sure that even President Akufo-Addo will disrespect Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata.”



The NDC Communications Director also urged Oppong Nkrumah and Nana B to stop the agenda of inciting the court against Dr Dominic Ayine, a member of the petitioner’s legal team. Gyamfi reiterated that Dr Ayine has vast experience at the bar and won’t act in contempt of the court.



