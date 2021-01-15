General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

'Stop the politics and work' – Senyo Hosi warns of a breakdown in the coronavirus fight

Senyo Kwasi Hosi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, has become the latest public figure to add his voice to growing concerns on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.



The Ghana Health Service in a recent update on the spread of the virus in the country acknowledged that Ghana has, since the December 2020 general elections, been recording increasingly, higher daily numbers of active cases.



Owing to this, some public figures have raised concern about the situation warning of its consequences.



In tandem with them, Senyo Hosi in a Facebook post did not only mention the growing numbers but also warned about its resultant effects on the health system as well as the government’s lack of urgency in dealing with the pandemic.



Senyo Hosi posted: “COVID-19 is in with a bang! ICUs full, medics and supplies overstretched. Tracing non-existent, testing under-executed, public urgency lost. Wake up GoG [Government of Ghana], Stop the Politics and Work! It's lives here not elections!”



Ghana has 1,404 active COVID-19 cases with a total cumulative number of 56,981 recorded cases. There have been 55,236 recoveries and 341 associated deaths as of the latest update on Wednesday.