Regional News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Stop the needless criticisms; allow appointment authority to decide my fate - Tafo MCE

Dr Fred Obeng Owusu, MCE of Old Tafo

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Old Tafo has said people should stop the criticisms and allow the Appointment Authority of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to determine his fate.



“The criticisms are too much. If anyone has an issue or wants to contest me, he should go to the Appointment Authority and submit his application", Dr Fred Obeng Owusu, Old Tafo MCE told Soireenews.com in an interview.



The Old Tafo MCE has come under severe attacks and criticisms since he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo, after the inauguration of the Old Tafo Municipal Assembly in 2018.



Some group of people mostly traders from Pankrono a community within the Old Tafo Municipal, recently came out that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should sack MrStop the needless criticisms; allow appointment authority to decide my fate - Tafo MCE to critics Fred Obeng Owusu from office over what they call, gross misconduct, incompetence and lack of respect for Pankrono residents.



But the Old Tafo MCE stated yesterday that those allegations are fictitious and baseless of which should be overlooked.



He underscored that those allegations are a stratagem some natives want to employ to marginalize him and come out with their candidate. However, the best way to do it is to go to the Appointment Authority and apply for the position because it is the only authority which has the power to appoint or dismiss a candidate.



Meanwhile, Nana Agyen Frimpong Ababio, Tafo Chief (Tafohene) a couple of days ago in a presser, eulogized the good works of Dr Fred Obeng Owusu and called on President Nana Addo to maintain his (MCE) position as Old Tafo MCE.



NPP executives in Old Tafo Constituency on the other hand have rallied behind Dr Fred Obeng Owusu and appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider his reappointment.