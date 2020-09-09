Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Stop the irresponsible and callous tour and commiserate with your people – NDC to Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the North-East Region has lashed out at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for engaging in a campaign tour at a time lives and properties of people in the Region are washed away by floods.



The NDC North East Regional Communications Officer, Imoro Abdul-Razak, in a press release, described the Veep’s tour as “irresponsible” and “callous”, saying he takes his reelection more seriously than the lives and properties of his own people.



Mr Abdul-Razak further accused Dr. Bawumia of pretending not to see what is happening to the people of the North East Region, following the spillage of the Bagre Dam and the recent continuous rainfall experienced in the region.



Read the full statement below:



STOP THE IRRESPONSIBLE AND CALLOUS TOUR AND COMMISERATE WITH YOUR PEOPLE – VicePresident Dr. Mahamud Bawumia.



The attention of the National Democratic Congress has been drawn to the havoc wreaked by the recent torrential rain falls in the north, causing varying degrees of damage to property and in some cases loss of lives.



The appeal of Nadmo in the region to government after the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso Early August, fell on death ears. A letter sighted by the NDC in the region confirms this.We are by this release extending our heartfelt and sincerest commiserations;



(1).To the families in Bunkpurugu who lost three able persons sometime last week in the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District.



(2)The families in Langbinsi and Janga who lost their loved ones three days ago, in the East Mamprusi and West Mamprusi districts respectively and lastly, only on Friday 5th of September 2 farmers drowned on the white Volta in an attempt to rescue lives and property.



In all these, precious lives have been lost, houses and homes with valuables flooded, displacement of helpless people, cutting off of communities and hectares of land of ready-to-harvest corn and other grains submerged in the flood waters of the torrential rains as well as the Bagre Dam spillage.



But, it is interesting to note that, with all this unqualified debilitating devastations the Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, a son of the Region has not heard and equally has not seen on television whathis people are going through.



Rather, he is seen energetically touring the Northern Region and shamefully and regrettably stoking ethnic sentiments against his Senior Brother, the Former President His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for sharing a post of an MP on Facebook which described certain corrupt elements perpetrating broad day corrupt activities in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo government as “Akyeme Sakawa Boys”.



But in same vain he hypocritically failed to fight for the people of WALEWALE when he was referred to as “WALEWALE Adam Smith”, but for political expediency, DrMahamud Bawumi of an Akyem and less a Walewale indigene.



In the light of the above we are calling on the Vice President to stop their responsible and inhuman campaign tour and call on the bereaved families to commiserate with them for their loss.



We further appeal to Nadmo to as a matter of urgency respond to the cries of the people of the North East Region as a matter of duty and national.



Thank You.





