In all humility Bawumia is the next NPP leader - Dr. Afriyie Ayew

Politics of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore Constituency, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, has said that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is more than qualified to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 elections.



He believes that Dr Bawumia has prudently handled his portfolio as he keeps playing a crucial role in addressing the needs of the citizens



Speaking in an interview on Wotumi TV, the MP stated that Ghana has another chance for a Muslim to lead the country with a Christian vice-president.



"A Muslim can lead be the president and then the Christian becomes the vice. That will be beautiful. NPP will show the way. Ghana will have a Muslim as the president with a Christian who will support as a vice president. That will be beautiful for the world to see that we have a great nation. Dr Mahamud Bawumia will be president".



He explained that the Ashanti region is appreciative of Dr Bawumia's work hence would support him.



"Even Asanteman, go and make your research, they love Bawumia because we support great people. Asanteman has studied Bawumia and he has done a lot of work. Bawumia leading NPP is a natural movement."



The Effiduase Asokore MP also dispelled claims that the Ashanti people are tribalistic.



"The Ashantis want to prove that we are not tribalistic. We have lived in peace with people from different part of the country. In Kumasi, we have (chief of ewes) Anlogahene amongst others. There is going to be a great surprise in the world where you will see stronger movement saying that there's going to be a variation. We have tested his competence and he can do it and there is going to be supported. I am saying this in all humility, Bawumia will lead the NPP", he explained.



Supporters of the NPP are currently divided over who will lead the party in the next general elections.



While some are in favour of Dr. Bawumia, others also feel Alan Kyerematen is best suited to be their presidential candidate.



Meanwhile, the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, says it is unhealthy to be focusing on who will lead the party in 2024.



In his view, the NPP can only win the 2024 election if the President performs to the satisfaction of all Ghanaians.



