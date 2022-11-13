Stop expensive internal elections, unnecessary bribing of delegates - Eric Alifo to NDC top hierarchy

Politics of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: Japhet 1 TV

Lawyer Eric Delanyo Alifo, a stalwart of NDC in the Ho West Constituency is wondering why the bosses of his party look on while office seekers in internal elections buy their way to victory although some might not be fit for the positions they seek.



He cannot also understand why the party makes internal contests for positions at the branches, constituency, region, and national expensive for young and energetic members of the party who only want to step up to assist in the organization of the party, and mobilizing for support.



Lawyer Alifo argues that although many who abhor the overly monetization of Ghana's politics think that very little or nothing can be done about it, he disagrees with that position.



He also believes that there may indeed, be genuine efforts to support the party's executives (delegates) in many ways long before elections, the act of doling out monies to them, or giving out goodies to them purposely to influence their votes must be distinguished and prohibited with dire consequences to offenders.



He thinks his party must issue guidelines against the practice, reminding the party executives that "where there is a will, there is a way."



Lawyer Alifo expressed his thoughts just after NDC's constituency elections.