Source: Kasapa FM

Stephen Ntim tours registration centres in Bono Region

Stephen Ntim presenting nose masks to a staff of the EC

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, a former National First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the current Board Chairman of the Lands Commission, today toured selected registration centres in the Bono Region to monitor the ongoing voters registration exercise.



He visited among others, Banda Ahenkro, Bongase, Kabrono in the Banda constituency, Subinso, Branam, Wenchi and also visited the family of the late Kwame Saara Mensa who was the Research and Elections Officer for Wenchi Constituency.



Joining him on the tour were the Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC, the Regional Secretary Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the deputy regional Organizer Kofi Darko, the communications director Asare Bediako Seth (ABS) and other party faithful.



Mr Stephen Ntim speaking to the media after the visit indicated that, despite pockets of reported violence at some centers and a few other hitches, he is thus far satisfied with the ongoing voters registration exercise.



He appealed to agents of the party at the various registration centres to be vigilant and proactive to prevent aliens or foreigners from taking part in the exercise, since every attempt by the opposition NDC to register non-natives must be resisted fiercely.



While encouraging people to go out in their numbers and take an active part in the registration exercise, he cautioned eligible applicants to be responsible and adhere to the stipulated Covid-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols, in order to help curtail the spread of the virus.

