Stay away from Bongo for your own safety - Edward Bawa warns illegal voters

Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Bongo, Edward Abambire Bawa has accused his political opponents of bussing unqualified persons into the constituency to be registered as voters, warning that unqualified persons being bussed should stay away for their safety.



Edward Bawa warned that bringing nonresident and non-indigenes into the constituency to be registered as voters will be resisted and such persons if found at registration centres will be dealt with.



He wondered how his opponents, who claim to be popular on the ground, was bussing ineligible persons into the constituency to be registered to vote for him come December 7, 2020.



“If you claim you are popular on the ground, why all these attempts to bring people from other constituencies to register in Bongo? We will resist such attempts. If you know you don’t come from Bongo or you don’t stay in Bongo, stay off the registration Centres for your safety. Be warned!!!,” Edward Bawa wrote on Social media.



Mr Bawa is going for his second term as MP having won in 2016 after much competition within and without his party.



Edward Bawa faces stiff competition from the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Peter Ayinbisa, who is the current District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Bongo District and the candidate of the Progressive People’s Party(PPP).





