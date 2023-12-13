Spousal salary saga: Lawyer Esinam Kporku wows Chief Justice, others during 1st appearance at Supreme Court

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 7-member panel of the Supreme Court of Ghana sitting on two cases regarding the reverse of the payment of emoluments for First and Second Ladies were amazed by the performance of a young lawyer, Esinam Kporku, who was appearing before the court for the first time.



The 7-member panel, which was chaired by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and had Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Lovelace Johnson, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Barbara AckahYensu, Justice Ernest Gawu and Justice Samuel Asiedu, as members, couldn't help but applaud the young lawyer as she was making her arguments.



Esinam Kporku, an attorney at Ecam Law Consult, was the representing lead counsel for the New Patriotic Party Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) who sued the Attorney General at the Supreme Court for the government to reverse the emoluments for First and Second Ladies which was proposed by the Prof Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu-led Committee.



After the proceedings, Esinam Kporku described the feeling she had when she was being praised by the justices of the Supreme Court, in an interview with GHOne TV.



“This is monumental and very elating for me, especially when I had to think on my feet. I am very grateful to my seniors for giving me this opportunity.



“This is my first day at the Supreme Court and I’m hopeful for more of similar experiences… To be honest, I was very nervous especially when the lawyer before me had been questioned with respect to his experience at the bar,” she said.



She added, "I took consolation in the fact that it is not necessarily to a large extent about experience but that which you also know and God being so good, I was able to make my submission to the admiration of the bench".



Watch the interview below:





Young lawyer Essinam Kporku who was the subject of admiration by a seven-member panel chaired by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo describes the moments as monomental.



Chief Justice and her panel were elated by the delivery of Essinam who is two years at the BAR and had appeared… pic.twitter.com/zIgHFpRvhz — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) December 13, 2023

BAI/NOQ