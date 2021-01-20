Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Speaker orders compulsory coronavirus testing for MPs

Parliament of Ghana

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has directed that all Members of Parliament must undergo compulsory COVID-19 testing to reduce the spread of the virus in the lawmaking House.



This comes after some notable persons including the National Security Coordinator Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh died of the disease a few days ago.



“All members of Parliament are accordingly requested to avail themselves for this important medical screening exercise scheduled as follows – Wednesday 20th to Friday, January 22, 2021. COVID-19 is real and deadly, at the end of the day if we find out that a member or some members haven’t gone through the screening we’ll advise ourselves as to what to do," he said.



As of 20th January 2021, Ghana’s active Coronavirus cases stand at 2,174.



Out of the total confirmed cases of 58,431, some 55,899 persons have either recovered or been discharged.



The death toll stands at 358.