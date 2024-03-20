Speaker freezes approval of new ministers as parliament is adjourned sine die

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced that the house will not approve the new ministerial appointees due to what he describes as the “spirit of upholding the rule of law."



He said the House will consider the appointees after the determination of an application for interlocutory injunction by the Supreme Court.



In his final address to the House before adjourning sitting on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the speaker said, "Be that as it may, Hon Members, I also bring to your attention, the receipt of a process from the Courts titled Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor vrs. The Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney-General ( Suit no. J1/12/2024) which process was served on the 19th of March 2024 and an injunction motion on notice seeking to restrain the Speaker from proceeding with the vetting and approval of the names of the persons submitted by His Excellency the President until the provisions of the constitution are satisfied.



"Hon. Members in the light of this process, the House is unable to continue to consider the nominations of His Excellency the President in the 'spirit of upholding the rule of law' until after the determination of the application for interlocutory injunction by the Supreme Court."



