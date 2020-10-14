General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

South Dayi’s Dafeamekpor blames Parliament for MPs insecurity

Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has blamed Parliament for the lack of security for members.



He explained on the New Day show on TV3 Wednesday, October 14 that apart from the leadership of the House which is provided security, the rest do not benefit from same arrangement.



This, he said, has exposed the lawmakers to attacks.



He was speaking in relation to the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfansteman, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, last Friday, October 9.



Mr Hayford was returning from campaign activities when he was attacked by suspected armed robbers.



Mr Dafeamekopr told host Johnnie Hughes: “I blame Parliament for MPs not having security because it has been in the Constitution since 1992; aside the Speaker of Parliament and perhaps leadership, the general membership of Parliament have been left on their own in respect of security matters and other facilities attendant of the office.



“It beats my mind when people ask why MPs ask for security, it is part of the facilities of the Office as the Member of Parliament.”





