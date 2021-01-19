General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Mfantseman MP murder: We’re analysing evidence – Prosecution

The late Ekow Kwansah-Hayford

The Prosecution in the case in which eight accused persons have been arraigned in the murder of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament Ekow Kwansah-Hayford has said they are analysing the phone details of the accused persons.



The prosecution is also awaiting the results of forensic analysis, ballistic and Criminal Investigation Departments report obtained from the accused persons.



In court on Monday, January 18, 2021, Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu told the court that, the prosecution is waiting for the result of the cybercrime unit, the result from the CID and the ballistic crime lab which will help the prosecution take their next line of action.



ASP Fuseini added that, “We have received the itemized bill of the contacts of the accused persons and we are analysing them” before praying the court for two-week to enable them get the various reports.



One of the defence Lawyers, Paul Kumi told the court that if the adjournment was for prosecution to keep their house in order, then it was fair.



He contended, however, that if the house keeping was for them to keep the accused persons, then it is an infringement on their fundamental human rights.



By way of bail application, counsel said the defense have been told that some finger prints and others have been sent to the forensic department and now the new news is on the ballistic examination.



According to him, “We are being told of phone calls and the rest which have been done already. To this end, he said the accused persons will not intefere with investigations and therefore prayed for the court to grant them bail.



He added that “The ballistic and finger prints have been taken and we can’t change that. This is becoming the meanest punishment and the presumption of their innocent cry in their favour. We pray the court to admit them to bail. This is the 4th time they have been denied bail.”



Alibi



While opposing to the bail application, ASP Fuseini said the accused persons have filed their alibi and when granted bail they will interfere with investigations.



“We are yet to arrest one Mohammed that is A9. We are still following some leads and we do not want to disclose them in open court, if granted bail, they will seriously interfere,” he argued.



On the issue of Alibi, the prosecution said, they have been served with Alibi but the addresses of the persons have not been indicated.



“There are no contact, no house numbers. We need further and better particulars to investigate the Alibi.”



The accused persons have all been charged with conspiracy to robbery and robbery but have denied any wrongdoing.



The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Worship Evelyn Asamoah after listening to the parties adjourned the case to February 8, 2021.



The accused persons were remanded into police custody.



Background



In an amended charged sheet filed on November 2, 2020 by the prosecution led by ASP Fuseini Yakubu has nine persons on the charge sheet.



They are Alhassan Abubakar alias Fulani (phone repairer) Nasiru Fudailu (business man) Alhassan Mahama Yayaha, alias mystical cloud, a resident of Dansoman, Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu (trader), Adams Alhasan, Fuseini Osman alias Black Smith and Fred Tetteh alias Walace have all been charged with conspiracy to robbery and robbery.



A ninth person one Mohammed and others are said to be on the run.



Their plea were taken and they denied any wrongdoing.